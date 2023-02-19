Home States Telangana

Firm ordered to compensate farmers for poor quality seeds

The company had assured them of a yield upto 45 quintals per acre.

Published: 19th February 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Millet seeds.

Millet seeds. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in favour of farmers and directed a seed company to compensate for the losses incurred due to the supply of defective seeds. Siblings Pothem Lingaiah and Rajanna, own five acres each in Velgonda village of Karimnagar.

They purchased eight bags of finger millet seeds each from Neo Seeds India Ltd. The company had assured them of a yield upto 45 quintals per acre.

However, the crop was heavily infested with pests, despite the farmers using pesticides. They lost Rs 24,000 in the procurement of seeds and pesticides. The complainants later learnt that all the farmers who used the same brand of seeds faced the same outcome. They decided to sue the company for the damages caused to their crops.

The Commission estimated the loss of yield to be about 5 quintals per acre and calculated the compensation as per Minimum Support Price (MSP), which turned out to be Rs 1,130 for the year 2011-2012.

“The price of maize is Rs 1,310 per quintal and the loss in yield is approximately 20 quintals, which amounts to Rs 26,200. A total sum of Rs 41,200 with 9 per cent interest needs to be paid, which also includes Rs 15,000 for labour and fertilisers,” the Commission directed the seed company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
millet seeds Neo Seeds India Ltd
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp