Firm ordered to compensate farmers for poor quality seeds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in favour of farmers and directed a seed company to compensate for the losses incurred due to the supply of defective seeds. Siblings Pothem Lingaiah and Rajanna, own five acres each in Velgonda village of Karimnagar.

They purchased eight bags of finger millet seeds each from Neo Seeds India Ltd. The company had assured them of a yield upto 45 quintals per acre.

However, the crop was heavily infested with pests, despite the farmers using pesticides. They lost Rs 24,000 in the procurement of seeds and pesticides. The complainants later learnt that all the farmers who used the same brand of seeds faced the same outcome. They decided to sue the company for the damages caused to their crops.

The Commission estimated the loss of yield to be about 5 quintals per acre and calculated the compensation as per Minimum Support Price (MSP), which turned out to be Rs 1,130 for the year 2011-2012.

“The price of maize is Rs 1,310 per quintal and the loss in yield is approximately 20 quintals, which amounts to Rs 26,200. A total sum of Rs 41,200 with 9 per cent interest needs to be paid, which also includes Rs 15,000 for labour and fertilisers,” the Commission directed the seed company.

