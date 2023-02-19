FTCCI to host webinar on ChatGPT and AI on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A webinar based on the uses and benefits of ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence will be organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Monday. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) will preside over the event as chief guest. This session will cover topics such as generative AI and associated trends. It will also shed light on Open AI and potential use cases of ChatGPT; policy moderation, capabilities and other large language models influencing human intelligence. The unseen dangers that should be considered when GPT technology takes over mainstream will also be discussed in the webinar. Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer and Global Head - Technology Advisory Services, CMT Unit, Tata Consultancy Services will also be participating in the event as a speaker.