Karnataka assembly polls may impact Telangana politics

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP and Congress leaders believe that the outcome of the Karnataka elections, scheduled to be held before May this year, would indicate which way the wind is blowing in Telangana. The two national parties are pulling out all stops to capture power in Telangana in the Assembly elections later this year. They think that the results of the Karnataka poll would set the tone for the electoral battle that lies ahead for them to defeat BRS, an opponent which looks as intimidating as Goliath.

This is not to say the BRS is indifferent to the elections in the neighbouring State. It also needs inputs on whether winds of change would blow in Telangana or if the people would plump for it for a third time.

The three parties believe that the impact of Karnataka polls would be more on constituencies that are closer to the neighbouring State.

Both Congress and BJP, hoping that they would come to power in Karnataka, believe that in such an event, their bosses in Delhi would pay more attention, helping them in facing the election later this year in Telangana. They hope to get financial help from their respective parties in Karnataka to face the elections here.

The BRS which is supporting the JD(S) is also carefully watching the developments in Karnataka where they expect the people would throw up a fractured verdict. The JDS is more focused on Kalyana Karnataka where most of the Telugu-speaking people live and they could make or mar an election.

BJP, Cong focussing on Kalyana Karnataka

On the other hand, the Congress and BJP are deploying several Telangana leaders for campaigning in Karnataka, former minister DK Aruna, who is co-in-charge of Karnataka BJP, and MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who is AICC secretary and in-charge of Karnataka, are focusing on Kalyana Karnataka Assembly segments. Both leaders are spending most of their time in Karnataka where they have good relations with local leaders and people.

The State Congress and BJP leaders state that Karnataka has a long border with Telangana from Narayanpet to Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies. People living in Karnataka close to this border areas speak Telugu, their thought process might find a reflection in Telangana constituencies bordering Karnataka.

The two parties say that Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and some parts of Kamareddy district share the border with Karnataka and about eight to 10 Assembly segments in Karnataka are along this border. Several leaders in Telangana are at crossroads, unable to take a decision on whether to remain in the party they are presently in or switch to other parties. They too are closely watching the unfolding scenario in Karnataka to firm up their mind.

After the BJP and Congress suffered reverses in Munugode bypoll, several former MLAs and MPs have adopted a wait-and-watch attitude. They seem to be keen on knowing when would be the most appropriate time to change loyalties.

It is a no-brainer that if the BJP wins, several leaders in Congress and BRS are likely to shift to the saffron party and if the Congress wins, there might be an influx from BRS and BJP into the grand old party.

