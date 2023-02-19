Home States Telangana

KCR is deliberately neglecting Vemulawada temple, says Bandi

The BJP leader also referred to Delhi liquor scam and said that action would be taken against those involved, including MLC K Kavitha and others as per law.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not fulfilling the promise made with regard to development of Vemulawada temple, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that the former has “cheated even Lord Shiva”.

After performing special puja at Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, he said: “KCR is yet to fulfil his promise of developing Vemulawada temple. He has announced `400 crore funds for the purpose. But what happened to that promise? He has cheated even Lord Shiva.”

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay offering prayers at Vemulawada temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday

“Due to lack of even basic facilities, devotees are suffering. KCR is deliberately neglecting the Vemulawada temple,” Sanjay alleged.

“We have requested the State government to send proposals, seeking funds for development of the temple under PRASAD scheme. We have also asked the government to sent proposals for development of Dharmapuri and Kondagattu temple. But, there has no response from the government,” he claimed.

The BJP leader also referred to Delhi liquor scam and said that action would be taken against those involved, including MLC K Kavitha and others as per law. Earlier in the morning, Sanjay unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Venkatpur in Yellareddipet mandal.

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Bandi Sanjay Maha Shivaratri
