Secunderabad Cantonment elections to be held on April 30

The officials of the Ministry of Defense are preparing to hold the elections as the former members of the boards of various cantonments and  citizens approached the court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Defence has issued a notification for elections to 57 cantonments in the country, including Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). The elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board are scheduled to be held on April 30. The last elections were held in 2015.

On February 10, 2015, the ruling BRS was elected and the term expired on February 10, 2020. Later, the Centre nominated members to administer the board.

Officials will hold the elections as per the Cantonment Act 2006. The issue of merger of some Cantonment areas with GHMC is pending in parliament.

The officials of the Ministry of Defense are preparing to hold the elections as the former members of the boards of various cantonments and citizens approached the court.

The Secunderabad Cantonment has eight wards. It seems that the previous method is likely to be followed in the implementation of reservations for wards, with 1, 3, 7, 4, 7 being earmarked for general category, 2, 5, 6 for women and 8th for SC candidate.

