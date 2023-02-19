Home States Telangana

Telangana HC directs cops to permit Bharat Mata rally in Hyderabad

Attorney of the petitioner, Mandadi Govind Reddy informed the court that the police had issued a general rejection order without providing any explanations.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the officials concerned to give permission for the conduct of a Bharat Mata rally from Shaikpet to Yousufguda Circle in Hyderabad on February 19, the 393rd birth anniversary of the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by programme organiser AV Prashanth, challenging the decision of police to accord permission for the rally. While directing police to give permission for conduct of the rally, the court imposed some restrictions and they include the maximum number of people attending the event should be restricted to 300.

Attorney of the petitioner, Mandadi Govind Reddy informed the court that the police had issued a general rejection order without providing any explanations. He also stated that police had rejected their representation on Friday, five days after they submitted their request, during which they also finalised their plans.

