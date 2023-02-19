Telangana is 'Afghanistan of India and KCR its Taliban': Sharmila on being detained amid padayatra 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila on Sunday attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by accusing him of acting like the "Taliban" and termed the state as the "Afghanistan of India".

Earlier in the day, Sharmila was taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad district in connection with a case booked against her for making alleged derogatory remarks against BRS MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and brought to Hyderabad.

Speaking to reporters here, she said: "He (Telangana Chief Minister) is a dictator, a tyrant. There is no Indian Constitution in Telangana. There is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR (as Rao is known) is its Taliban".

Sharmila was booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint by a local BRS leader, who accused her of 'insulting' the legislator belonging to the tribal community, through her comments during her ongoing statewide padayatra 'Praja Prasthanam' in Mahabubabad district on Saturday.

Police said they have cancelled permission for the foot march citing law and order situation, as her statement triggered protests by BRS party personnel, demanding action against Sharmila.

"We have taken her into preventive custody and for her own safety, she has been shifted to Hyderabad," a senior police official told PTI.

Sharmila, reacting to a query on her next course of action, said: "KCR doesn't understand democratic language. So, I have to probably approach the court again and will have to get fresh permission again (for the padayatra)".

She accused the MLA and other BRS leaders of using objectionable language against her and calling her by names.

"We only responded to him strongly and paid him back in the same coin. As a woman, don't I have a fundamental right to react to it?" Sharmila further alleged that her padayatra was attacked.

"The BRS deliberately created a law and order problem. My escort vehicle was destroyed. The law and order problem was created by them and then the blame was put on me. I was detained and brought to Hyderabad. There is no respect for women in Telangana. All women should rise up against the insults hurled at a woman, who is standing for the rights of the people of Telangana," she said.

Accusing the government of not fulfilling promises made to the people of Telangana, she alleged that KCR has been trying to foil her padayatra.

In November 2022, while Sharmila was undertaking padayatra in the Warangal district, a caravan being used by her was attacked and set on fire besides windowpanes of one vehicle were damaged.

Following the remarks of Sharmila against BRS MLA from Narsampet P Sudarshan Reddy, activists of the party then protested.

In view of the law and order situation, police had then stopped Sharmila and she was sent back to Hyderabad with police escort even as police "temporarily cancelled" permission for the padayatra.

The Telangana High Court in December 2022 directed the police to accord permission to Sharmila to resume her padayatra with conditions after the YSRTP approached the court and questioned the rejection of permission by police.

The padayatra of Sharmila, daughter of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has currently covered over 3,800 km and will complete 4,111 km when it reaches Palair in Khammam district.

A massive public meeting is scheduled to be held on March 5 in Palair, where the padayatra is set to conclude, the party had recently said.

The padayatra began on October 20, 2021 from Chevella.

