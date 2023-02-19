Tribals adopt British anthropologist, honour him with family name

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Residents of Ginnedhari village in the erstwhile Adilabad district celebrated the birthday of British anthropologist Michael Yorke, whom they regard as the soulmate of the Adivasis, recently. The three-day celebration, which began on January 27, Yorke’s birthday, included cultural programmes. Although Yorke watched the festivities virtually from England, the event marked a tribute to his close relationship with the Adivasi community.

During the celebrations, the villagers performed the traditional ritual of adopting Yorke into their community by giving him a family name. The villagers also hoisted their traditional flag and performed prayers. Afterwards, tribal artistes and students presented programmes to highlight their cultural heritage and traditions.

In the 1940s, anthropologist Prof. Christoph von Furer-Haimendorf documented the cultural characteristics of the Adilabad Raj Gonds and provided them with modern education and solutions to their land problems. In 1976, he returned to the region accompanied by his disciple Yorke and conducted further research on the status of the Gonds and other tribals.

Prof Haimendorf spent nearly two years in Marlavai village in Jainoor mandal and published his findings, while Yorke conducted his research in Ginnedhari in Tiryani mandal. Yorke also published research papers and captured hundreds of beautiful photographs showcasing the cultural heritage and customs of the indigenous groups.

Michael Yorke and his wife

His documentary for the BBC about the Dandari-Gussadi festival, a major celebration of the Gonds, became a widely acclaimed film. Thanks to the efforts of Haimendorf and Yorke, the Adilabad tribals, particularly the Raj Gonds, have received more comprehensive documentation of their culture in the two Telugu states. This documentation, in the form of books, photos, and a documentary film, has now been returned to the tribal areas. In recognition of their contributions, Haimendorf was adopted into the tribal society by receiving a Gotra, and Yorke has now been integrated into the Gond society with the family name of Attram.

Former Akashvani Adilabad director and researcher Sumanaspathi Reddy, who was instrumental in bringing Yorke to the region in 2019 and facilitating the return of Yorke’s research to the tribals, participated in the celebrations.

Just as Marlavai village has honoured Haimendorf’s legacy, the people of Ginnedhari hope that cultural centres, museums, and study centres will be established in Ginnedhari to make it a tourist destination. Marlavai villagers commemorate Haimendorf’s death anniversary every year, remembering his contributions to their community.

