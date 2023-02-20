Cracks noticed on Telangana's Tharanam bridge

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The bridge, built across Peddavagu river near Tharanam village, on Sunday developed cracks in the centre portion of one of its slabs. The bridge had taken a hit back in August 2018 after the water from Sathnala project damaged it. Soon after, officials had repaired it, as opposed to building a new bridge, which the locals had demanded.

The bridge connects Jainath and Bela mandals to Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Traffic around the bridge came to a standstill and is being diverted through an alternative route, but motorists complain that the road is narrow for heavy vehicles to pass through.

Locals say they fear to cross the bridge, even if it is to be repaired again. Local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders demanded Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna to construct a new bridge and threatened to lay siege to his house with the help of villagers, if their demands are ignored.

ADILABAD: The bridge, built across Peddavagu river near Tharanam village, on Sunday developed cracks in the centre portion of one of its slabs. The bridge had taken a hit back in August 2018 after the water from Sathnala project damaged it. Soon after, officials had repaired it, as opposed to building a new bridge, which the locals had demanded. The bridge connects Jainath and Bela mandals to Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Traffic around the bridge came to a standstill and is being diverted through an alternative route, but motorists complain that the road is narrow for heavy vehicles to pass through. Locals say they fear to cross the bridge, even if it is to be repaired again. Local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders demanded Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna to construct a new bridge and threatened to lay siege to his house with the help of villagers, if their demands are ignored.