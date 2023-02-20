Home States Telangana

Cracks noticed on Telangana's Tharanam bridge

The bridge connects Jainath and Bela mandals to Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Tharanam bridge cantilever

A view of the Tharanam bridge cantilever

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The bridge, built across Peddavagu river near Tharanam village, on Sunday developed cracks in the centre portion of one of its slabs. The bridge had taken a hit back in August 2018 after the water from Sathnala project damaged it. Soon after, officials had repaired it, as opposed to building a new bridge, which the locals had demanded.

The bridge connects Jainath and Bela mandals to Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Traffic around the bridge came to a standstill and is being diverted through an alternative route, but motorists complain that the road is narrow for heavy vehicles to pass through.

Locals say they fear to cross the bridge, even if it is to be repaired again. Local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders demanded Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna to construct a new bridge and threatened to lay siege to his house with the help of villagers, if their demands are ignored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peddavagu river Tharanam bridge
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp