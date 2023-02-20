KCR focuses on micromanagement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is preparing for the Assembly elections due this year, with the party leadership focusing on booth-level management to retain power. Party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is taking time off from his BRS expansion efforts to concentrate on strengthening booth-level committees.

According to BRS sources, KCR has instructed leaders of the party to appoint in-charges for every 100 voters in each booth. Leaders are working on this, and a list of in-charges will be prepared after the party president addresses the executive committee meeting or a meeting of MPs, MLAs and MLCs in the coming month.

A senior minister told this newspaper that the in-charges, who will take care of 100 voters in each booth, will collect information from voters who have benefited from government schemes. These schemes include Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, SC Corporation loans, BC Corporation loans, CMRF, List of Credit (for medical purposes), or some other schemes. The in-charges will collect all details in a specific format that would make it easy for the party to utilise the data for election management.

KCR is likely to hold a crucial meeting about electioneering, discussing how to retain power for the third time even as the BJP and Congress are working overtime to unseat him. The party leadership is focused on poll management with their survey reports, identifying their weak points and any gap between the public and the leaders.

As per BRS sources, there are approximately 34,600 booths in the State, with each booth having 350 to 1,000 voters. The sources said that there are 250 to 310 booths in each Assembly constituency. The party is likely to appoint three to five persons in each booth committee who would be given the responsibility of taking care of the booth and interacting with the voters to address their issues. The booth in-charges would give feedback to the party leadership every day until the election process is complete.

Therefore, the party is likely to appoint 1.2 to 1.5 lakh in-charges for booth management and electioneering. In 2020, the BRS enrolled over 60 lakh members during its membership drive and provided each member with accident insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh.

BRS leaders are collecting data of active ground-level leaders to appoint in-charges who will work every day. Sources said that KCR is likely to announce a timeline for the appointment of the in-charges very soon.

Points to ponder

There are approximately 34,600 booths in the State, with each booth having 350 to 1,000 voters

There are 250 to 310 booths in each Assembly constituency.

The BRS may appoint 3 to 5 persons in each booth panel

