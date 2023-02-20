Home States Telangana

Lifetime achievement award for NIMS former director

The award was presented to him on Sunday at the 69th annual conference of IACTS held in Coimbatore.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:44 AM

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prestigious lifetime achievement award by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) was conferred to Dr Dasari Prasada Rao, former director of the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and chairman, Nano Hospitals, in recognition of years of service and excellence in performing in heart, lung and liver surgeries, spanning over four decades.

The award was presented to him on Sunday at the 69th annual conference of IACTS held in Coimbatore. Dr Prasada Rao has been recognised and appreciated for his high standard of proficiency in performing coronary bypass surgeries, heart valve surgeries and other heart operations, garnering the goodwill of patients in the process.

During his tenure as NIMS director, he initiated several visionary measures, including equipping the hospital with advanced facilities, construction of a new building and setting up of state-of-the-art medical facilities, among other things. His efforts helped upgrade NIMS and ensured that it was among the best healthcare facilities in the country. He also played a crucial role in acquiring 200 hundred acres of land for NIMS University at Bibi Nagar, which is currently shaping into AIIMS.

