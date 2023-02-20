Home States Telangana

NCW summons MLC for anti-Guv rant

The corporator said that it was unfortunate on the part of Kaushik Reddy to make objectionable comments against a woman who was the Governor of the State.

Published: 20th February 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy was directed to appear in person before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Three weeks ago, Kaushik Reddy allegedly used foul language against the Governor for not giving assent to the Bills sent to her for approval by the State government. He alleged that the Governor was deliberately sitting on the Bills.

The NCW took cognizance of the MLC’s comments. The Commission tweeted on February 14:  “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the alleged derogatory remarks made by MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy against Hon’ble Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. NCW has sent a notice to Mr Reddy to appear in-person for a hearing scheduled on 21/02/2023 at 11:30 AM (sic)”.

On January 28, BJP Saroornagar corporator Akula Srivani lodged a police complaint against the MLC, accusing him of using “abusive, vulgar and unparliamentary” language against Tamilisai. Srivani urged the Saroornagar police to take action against Kaushik Reddy for his alleged inappropriate comments.

The corporator said that it was unfortunate on the part of Kaushik Reddy to make objectionable comments against a woman who was the Governor of the State. “This kind of behaviour by persons declaring themselves as leaders will seriously affect the safety, security and dignity of women,” she said.

