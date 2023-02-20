Home States Telangana

Rise in demand for residential rentals in Hyderabad

Consequently, there has been a surge in demand, leading to an increase in rental prices.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

One of the houses built under the aegis of the PTA and school management Committee of Aruvikkara GHSS, with the support of charitable organisations

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

While the first and second waves of the pandemic saw many leaving big cities, including Hyderabad, the demand for rental units for residential purposes is seeing an upswing in demand with life returning to normalcy after the third wave of Covid-19.

Between 2020 and 2022, residential rentals dipped anywhere between 10 to 20 per cent across several micro markets in all cities including Hyderabad depending on the type of property and the facilities on offer, among other things. Vacancies in housing societies also rose significantly, even in those which remained full during the pre-pandemic period.

Due to the work-from-home and e-schooling, many people had migrated back to their hometowns, but as offices, including those in the IT/ITeS sectors, have started calling back their employees, albeit in a hybrid model, these individuals have returned to the city. Consequently, there has been a surge in demand, leading to an increase in rental prices.

According to Anarock Group, a real estate service firm, demand for residential rentals soared across cities, as did developers’ input costs, causing prices to rise, particularly in 2021 and 2022. Another factor driving prices up is the fact that most sales happening now are by branded developers who have not shied away from price hikes on the back of strong demand and rising construction costs.

Among the cities, the southern cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad have seen a maximum five-yearly increase of 10 per cent in average property prices in the last five years. Average property prices in Bengaluru stood at Rs 4,894 per sq. ft. in 2018 and went up to Rs 5,570 per sq. ft. in 2022. As for Hyderabad, average prices in 2018 in the city stood at Rs 4,128 per sq. ft. and had risen to Rs 4,620 per sq. ft. in 2022.

Outlook for 2023

There is little reason to be pessimistic in the current year, though under-researched investments and a short-term profit perspective must be avoided in 2023, experts said. All the factors that drove up capital appreciation and rental yields are firmly in place, and the profitability potential for both investment rationales remains promising. That said, 2023 will face some headwinds in terms of economic slowdown and inflationary pressure, and this needs to be factored into any investment decision, including for real estate, experts added.

The year 2023 will continue to be driven by end-user demand, but serious long-term investors will find the market dynamics favourable, experts said. Property prices are likely to rise by another 5 to 8 per cent in the larger cities, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
residential rentals Hyderabad Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp