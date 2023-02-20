Home States Telangana

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sayanna passes away aged 71

Of his five terms as an MLA Saynna was elected thrice on TDP ticket in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1994, 1999 and 2004.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad (Cantonment) MLA and BRS leader G Sayanna (Photo | G Sayanna Facebook)

Secunderabad (Cantonment) MLA and BRS leader G Sayanna (Photo | G Sayanna Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad (Cantonment) MLA and BRS leader G Sayanna passed away while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 71 and survived by wife and three daughters.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
consoles the family members of
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA
G Sayanna who passed away on Sunday

Sayanna had been ailing for the last few months and was admitted to the private hospital three days ago. He had joined politics after completing his education and served as a Councillor in GHMC. He joined the BRS in 2015 after being elected on a TDP ticket in the 2014 Assembly elections. Sayanna was elected to the Assembly five times and was known to be a non-controversial leader.  

Of his five terms as an MLA Saynna was elected thrice on TDP ticket in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1994, 1999 and 2004. He, however, was defeated in the 2009 elections. He won again on TDP ticket after the formation of separate Telangana in 2014 with a margin of over 3,000 votes against BRS candidate G Nagesh. Later, Sayanna joined the BRS in 2015. He contested on BRS ticket in 2018 and was elected as an MLA for the fifth time from the Cantonment segment. He had also served as a member of the TTD Board in 2015.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several ministers condoled the death of Sayanna. Rao remembered the departed MLA’s service to the people as five-time MLA and through various positions.
Rao paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Sayanna.TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and others too condoled the death of Sayanna.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise. He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well-being of the people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace (sic)”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Sayanna Secunderabad Cantonment
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp