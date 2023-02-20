Home States Telangana

Sharmila arrested for comments against MLA Banoth 

On Saturday, Sharmila, as part of her address during the Praja Prasthanam padayatra in Salar tanda, had criticised the local MLA.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad: YS Telangana party president YS Sharmila addresses the media in office.

Hyderabad: YS Telangana party president YS Sharmila addresses the media in office. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Police on Sunday arrested YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik. The cops first issued a notice and subsequently, took her into custody and shifted her to Hyderabad. YSRTP workers staged a rasta roko, prompting the police to reportedly use force to disperse them.

On Saturday, Sharmila, as part of her address during the Praja Prasthanam padayatra in Salar tanda, had criticised the local MLA. Infuriated over this, BRS workers tried to obstruct the YSRTP chief’s convoy on Sunday. Additionally, they also vandalised vehicles belonging to the YSRTP apart from tearing up the flexies.

Later in the day,  the MLA, along with his wife Dr B Seetha Mahalakshmi and BRS workers, staged a protest in Salar tanda, where Sharmila had spent the night. Mahabubabad District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharat Chandra Pawar said Sharmila made inflammatory statements during her meeting, which have disrupted the local harmony.

Obscene speeches have been made to insult the local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik personally, giving rise to a law and order problem, he added. Subsequently, the permission for the Praja Prasthanam padayatra in Mahabubabad district has been revoked, Pawar said.

BRS worker files plaint

Later in the day, a BRS activist, Nunawath Ashok, lodged a complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sharmila at the Mahabubabad One Town police station. Mahabubabad One Town police station Inspector Y Satish said that a case has been registered against Sharmila under the SC/ST Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRTP YS Sharmila Banoth Shankar Naik
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp