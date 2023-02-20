Sharmila arrested for comments against MLA Banoth 

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Police on Sunday arrested YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik. The cops first issued a notice and subsequently, took her into custody and shifted her to Hyderabad. YSRTP workers staged a rasta roko, prompting the police to reportedly use force to disperse them.

On Saturday, Sharmila, as part of her address during the Praja Prasthanam padayatra in Salar tanda, had criticised the local MLA. Infuriated over this, BRS workers tried to obstruct the YSRTP chief’s convoy on Sunday. Additionally, they also vandalised vehicles belonging to the YSRTP apart from tearing up the flexies.

Later in the day, the MLA, along with his wife Dr B Seetha Mahalakshmi and BRS workers, staged a protest in Salar tanda, where Sharmila had spent the night. Mahabubabad District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharat Chandra Pawar said Sharmila made inflammatory statements during her meeting, which have disrupted the local harmony.

Obscene speeches have been made to insult the local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik personally, giving rise to a law and order problem, he added. Subsequently, the permission for the Praja Prasthanam padayatra in Mahabubabad district has been revoked, Pawar said.

BRS worker files plaint

Later in the day, a BRS activist, Nunawath Ashok, lodged a complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sharmila at the Mahabubabad One Town police station. Mahabubabad One Town police station Inspector Y Satish said that a case has been registered against Sharmila under the SC/ST Act.

