‘Sirpur Fort will be developed as a tourist spot’ says MLA Bajireddy Govardhan

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TSRTC Chairman and Nizamabad rural Assembly constituency MLA Bajireddy Govardhan on Sunday announced that the historical fort in Sirpur village of Mugpal Mandal will be developed into a tourist spot. The MLA along with officials concerned inspected the 500-year-old fort including its internal halls and rooms and decided to uplift it.

Nizamabad (rural) MLA

Bajireddy Govardhan inspects

the historical fort in Sirpur

village on Sunday

Sirpur village is 10 kilometres away from Nizamabad town and locals believe that the fort has a tunnel connecting it with Nizamabad fort. Bajireddy said that the fort is structurally sound, however, weeds have grown across its perimeter due to lack of maintenance. He directed the officials to prepare a proposal for development and added that Rs 32 lakh will be allocated under the MLA constituency development fund.

“The fort’s development will help put Sirpur on the tourism map,” he added. Locals say that Bajireddy is focussing on protecting historical forts in his constituency with the help of Bharat Jagruthi NGO, which is run by MLC K Kavitha, whom he is close with.

NIZAMABAD: TSRTC Chairman and Nizamabad rural Assembly constituency MLA Bajireddy Govardhan on Sunday announced that the historical fort in Sirpur village of Mugpal Mandal will be developed into a tourist spot. The MLA along with officials concerned inspected the 500-year-old fort including its internal halls and rooms and decided to uplift it. Nizamabad (rural) MLA Bajireddy Govardhan inspects the historical fort in Sirpur village on SundaySirpur village is 10 kilometres away from Nizamabad town and locals believe that the fort has a tunnel connecting it with Nizamabad fort. Bajireddy said that the fort is structurally sound, however, weeds have grown across its perimeter due to lack of maintenance. He directed the officials to prepare a proposal for development and added that Rs 32 lakh will be allocated under the MLA constituency development fund. “The fort’s development will help put Sirpur on the tourism map,” he added. Locals say that Bajireddy is focussing on protecting historical forts in his constituency with the help of Bharat Jagruthi NGO, which is run by MLC K Kavitha, whom he is close with.