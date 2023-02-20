Students must be taught about Shivaji, says Yendala

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP State vice president Yendala Laxminarayana on Sunday said that students must be taught about Chathrapathi Shivaji Maharaj’s life history and women must inspire from Jijabai (Shivaji’s mother) to teach their children about spirituality and solving social issues. He was delivering a speech after garlanding Shivaji’s statue at Nizamabad railway station on the occasion of his 393rd birth anniversary.

The BJP leader said that the government should incorporate the ideals of Shivaji and his fighting spirit with regard to the administration and security of the state. “School students should inspire by gurus like Samartha Ramdas, who trained Shivaji to establish peace on earth,” he added.

A large number of political activists and youth associations celebrated Shivaji Jayanti in towns, and villages across the district. ZPTC member Bajireddy Jagan Mohan lead a bike rally in the town. He also laid a foundation stone for Shivaji’s statue at the town’s entrance.

