TPCC president Revanth Reddy wants SIT to probe custodial torture in Medak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded the State government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged custodial torture by Medak police that led to the death of Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Khan. Posting a video clip on the microblogging platform Twitter of Qadeer narrating his horrific experience, Revanth said that the video should be considered as the dying declaration.

“Last video of Mohd Qadeer which should be taken as dying declaration who says Medak police beat him up for 5 days & how they tried to cover it up. I strongly condemn this atrocious act & demand SIT enquiry & ex-gratia of 50 lakhs to Khadeer’s family (sic)”, Revanth tweeted, tagging the @TelanganaCMO @TelanganaDGP.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that all the police personnel involved in the horrendous act be booked for murder and arrested immediately. Shabbir Ali strongly condemned the Telangana police for trying to cover up what he said was “custodial death”.

“Why is Home Minister Mahmood Ali silent on this issue? Why is he not at least acknowledging the custodial death of Qadeer Khan? Is this the KCR government’s example of ‘friendly policing’?” he asked.

