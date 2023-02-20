Two arrested for rape of domestic help in Narsingi, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly abducting and raping a domestic help in Narsingi on Saturday evening. According to the police, the accused, Shubham Sharma and Sumith Kumar Sharma, residents of Bachupally, allegedly took the woman in their car on the pretext of giving her work and raped her in an isolated place.

In the complaint lodged by the victim, she said that she was heading home near Peeram Cheruvu on Saturday evening from Indus Valley Colony, when the two men stopped her at Limbdom Villas and offered her work. Trusting them, she got into their car.

They allegedly took her to an isolated place at Kismathpur area and sexually assaulted her. They also robbed her of her 24-gram mangalasuthram before fleeing. The police arrested the duo within 12 hours after receiving the complaint from the victim.

Cops registered cases against the accused under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 376 (punishment for rape) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police checked the CCTV footage at different locations before tracking down the accused. They recovered the gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh and seized the Hyundai car in which the duo ‘abducted’ the woman.

Meanwhile, expressing shock over the alleged rape of the domestic help, TSWC chairperson Sunitha Lakshma Reddy on Sunday directed the police to take stringent action against the accused.

“Such cases should be taken seriously and I request the Cyberabad commissioner of police and the Rangareddy district collector to bring the accused to book. They should immediately conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report to the State Women’s Commission,” she said.

Sunitha said women can call the police helpline 100, women’s helpline 181 or State Women’s Commission WhatsApp helpline number 9490555533, in case of trouble. She assured that the Women’s Commission and the government would stand by the victim.

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly abducting and raping a domestic help in Narsingi on Saturday evening. According to the police, the accused, Shubham Sharma and Sumith Kumar Sharma, residents of Bachupally, allegedly took the woman in their car on the pretext of giving her work and raped her in an isolated place. In the complaint lodged by the victim, she said that she was heading home near Peeram Cheruvu on Saturday evening from Indus Valley Colony, when the two men stopped her at Limbdom Villas and offered her work. Trusting them, she got into their car. They allegedly took her to an isolated place at Kismathpur area and sexually assaulted her. They also robbed her of her 24-gram mangalasuthram before fleeing. The police arrested the duo within 12 hours after receiving the complaint from the victim. Cops registered cases against the accused under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 376 (punishment for rape) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code. The police checked the CCTV footage at different locations before tracking down the accused. They recovered the gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh and seized the Hyundai car in which the duo ‘abducted’ the woman. Meanwhile, expressing shock over the alleged rape of the domestic help, TSWC chairperson Sunitha Lakshma Reddy on Sunday directed the police to take stringent action against the accused. “Such cases should be taken seriously and I request the Cyberabad commissioner of police and the Rangareddy district collector to bring the accused to book. They should immediately conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report to the State Women’s Commission,” she said. Sunitha said women can call the police helpline 100, women’s helpline 181 or State Women’s Commission WhatsApp helpline number 9490555533, in case of trouble. She assured that the Women’s Commission and the government would stand by the victim.