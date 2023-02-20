Home States Telangana

Weavers unhappy as Telangana govt distributes factory-made sarees among Asha workers

According to S Narasimha, leader of the Handloom Weavers Mandal of Bhoodan Pochampally, thousands of handloom workers in the State need support.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

With handloom weavers reeling under the second lockdown, designers and entrepreneurs reach out to them

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Calling out the State government’s ‘failure’ to keep its promises of supporting handloom workers, the weavers have expressed dismay over the recent distribution of mill-made polyester sarees, instead of the original handcrafted ikkat sarees, among the Asha workers.

According to S Narasimha, leader of the Handloom Weavers Mandal of Bhoodan Pochampally, thousands of handloom workers in the State need support. Also known as the silk city of India, Bhoodan Pochampally is famous for its woven products, especially hand-woven ikkat sarees.

“Some weavers are currently unemployed or working as labourers in different areas. The erstwhile Nalgonda district alone has around 50,000 people who depend on handloom work,” he said. “Instead of lending a helping hand to the weavers, the State government chose to acquire the factory-made sarees, which look similar to ikkat sarees.”

State Handloom Workers’ Union president, K Ramesh said, “There are around 80,000 Asha workers in the State, the government distributed two sarees to each, which makes it 1,60,000 sarees in all. Now, there are 36,000 handlooms in the state that provide for the bread and butter of 1,50,000 families.” He urged the government to provide them with work and help them financially, adding that he will try to meet minister KT Rama Rao regarding the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
handloom workers weavers Bhoodan Pochampally
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp