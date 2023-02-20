Weavers unhappy as Telangana govt distributes factory-made sarees among Asha workers

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Calling out the State government’s ‘failure’ to keep its promises of supporting handloom workers, the weavers have expressed dismay over the recent distribution of mill-made polyester sarees, instead of the original handcrafted ikkat sarees, among the Asha workers.

According to S Narasimha, leader of the Handloom Weavers Mandal of Bhoodan Pochampally, thousands of handloom workers in the State need support. Also known as the silk city of India, Bhoodan Pochampally is famous for its woven products, especially hand-woven ikkat sarees.

“Some weavers are currently unemployed or working as labourers in different areas. The erstwhile Nalgonda district alone has around 50,000 people who depend on handloom work,” he said. “Instead of lending a helping hand to the weavers, the State government chose to acquire the factory-made sarees, which look similar to ikkat sarees.”

State Handloom Workers’ Union president, K Ramesh said, “There are around 80,000 Asha workers in the State, the government distributed two sarees to each, which makes it 1,60,000 sarees in all. Now, there are 36,000 handlooms in the state that provide for the bread and butter of 1,50,000 families.” He urged the government to provide them with work and help them financially, adding that he will try to meet minister KT Rama Rao regarding the same.

