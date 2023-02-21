Home States Telangana

5 Independent nominations received for Teachers’ seat

The returning officer informed that no nominations were received for Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as five independent candidates filed their nominations on Monday for the biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency.

Madishetty Tirupati, Chalika Chandrasekhar filed two sets of nominations each and Chalika Parvathi, P Manik Reddy and Marampalli Lakshminarayana each filed a set of nominations.

Apart from these, two more candidates, B Bhujanga Rao and D Malla Reddy filed their nominations today. The papers were handed over to the Returning Officer, Priyanka Ala. So far, 11 independent candidates have filed 18 nominations.  The returning officer informed that no nominations were received for Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency.

