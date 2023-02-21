5-time MLA Sayanna cremated sans State honours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The funeral rites of five-time MLA from Secunderabad (Cantonment) G Sayanna were delayed by one hour on Monday as the departed leader’s followers demanded State honours.

A large number of Sayanna’s followers reached Maredpally cremation ground and raised slogans demanding that their leader be accorded State honours. However, the police officials who were present at the graveyard stated that they had not received any communication from higher officials in this regard.

When the followers started raising slogans, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Mallareddy left the place. However, the police officials spoke to the family members of Sayanna and convinced them to perform the last rites. As a result, the funeral of Sayanna was conducted after 7 pm, though the family members brought the body to the graveyard at 6 pm.

The late leader’s followers contended that the MLA deserved the State honours. Minister Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker Padmarao Goud and other leaders participated in the funeral rites.

