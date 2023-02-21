Home States Telangana

Bandi dares KCR to debate on agri meters

The BJP leader alleged that the police were acting like BRS workers and were harassing BJP activists.

Published: 21st February 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 10:18 AM

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come for a debate on whether or not it was he (KCR) who had written to the Centre to provide a loan to the State to fix electricity meters on agriculture pump sets across the State.

Speaking to the media at Kamalapur in the district, the BJP leader said that he was ready to prove his point and left the choice of venue and date to KCR for the debate. Sanjay said he was ready to prove that the government’s stand was wrong that the Centre had denied the Bayyaram Steel factory to Telangana as the State had not submitted a detailed feasibility report.

The BJP leader alleged that the police were acting like BRS workers and were harassing BJP activists. He alleged that the police arrested BJP party workers during Eatala Rajender’s tour on February 5 in Kamalapur. When a BRS leader tried to attack Rajender, it was BJP workers who saved him. The police instead of arresting the BRS leader had detained the BJP workers, he said.

