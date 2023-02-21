Late for flight, Tamil Nadu man makes hoax bomb call in Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad was on high alert on Monday after receiving a bomb threat call. An unknown assailant claimed to have planted a bomb on the Hyderabad-Chennai flight, causing panic and concern among passengers and airport officials. The airport responded quickly, launching a comprehensive search operation with the assistance of bomb and dog squads.

Despite extensive inspections, officials found no suspicious items. However, Intelligence officers traced the source of the threat and identified the person who made the call as Ajmira Bhadraiah, a senior engineer from Chennai. Bhadraiah was found to be present in the airport, and police later confirmed that he was responsible for the threatening call.

It was revealed that Bhadraiah was denied boarding due to his late arrival, which may have prompted him to make the threat. He was subsequently detained by the authorities.

