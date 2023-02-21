Home States Telangana

Maoist couple carrying bounty arrested by Maharashtra police in Hyderabad

Thage was working as a security guard in a private security agency, and his wife was working as a housekeeping staff in a car showroom, concealing their original identities.

Published: 21st February 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Maoist couple, which had parted ways with the banned outfit in 2006, was arrested by Maharashtra police in Hyderabad on Monday.

The arrested couple had been living in Hyderabad. Their movements were being closely watched by the  Gadchiroli police for the past one year. Soon after the arrest, the couple was shifted to Gadchiroli. They were  identified as Madhukar Chinanna Kodape  alias Thuge, 42, and his wife Mangalu Punam alias Shamala, 35. They are from Baswapur in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Thage, and Rs 2 lakh for Shamala.

Thage was working as a security guard in a private security agency, and his wife was working as a housekeeping staff in a car showroom, concealing their original identities.

According to police, Thage was recruited as a member in Aheri LOS and later took over as a commander in Jimalgatta and Sironcha LOS. Police said that Thage was involved in 25 serious offences including 9 murders, and eight encounters, two dacoities, and attempt to murder, and Shamala was involved in 9 offences.  The arrests were made under the supervision of Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist couple Maharashtra police Hyderabad
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp