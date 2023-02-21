Maoist couple carrying bounty arrested by Maharashtra police in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Maoist couple, which had parted ways with the banned outfit in 2006, was arrested by Maharashtra police in Hyderabad on Monday.

The arrested couple had been living in Hyderabad. Their movements were being closely watched by the Gadchiroli police for the past one year. Soon after the arrest, the couple was shifted to Gadchiroli. They were identified as Madhukar Chinanna Kodape alias Thuge, 42, and his wife Mangalu Punam alias Shamala, 35. They are from Baswapur in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Thage, and Rs 2 lakh for Shamala.

Thage was working as a security guard in a private security agency, and his wife was working as a housekeeping staff in a car showroom, concealing their original identities.

According to police, Thage was recruited as a member in Aheri LOS and later took over as a commander in Jimalgatta and Sironcha LOS. Police said that Thage was involved in 25 serious offences including 9 murders, and eight encounters, two dacoities, and attempt to murder, and Shamala was involved in 9 offences. The arrests were made under the supervision of Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal.

