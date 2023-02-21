Home States Telangana

Pay pension deducted for Covid period with 6% interest: Telangana HC

The court disposed of a group of petitions and PILs on the pension issue.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, ordered the State government to pay the retired government employees a portion of the pension that was withheld during the Covid-19 epidemic along with six percent interest.

The Bench emphasised that the Telangana government should follow the Supreme Court’s instructions that pending wages and pensions should be paid with 6% interest.

The court disposed of a group of petitions and PILs on the pension issue. The petition filed by  pensioners demanded 12% interest on the unpaid pension.

The government objected to it, claiming that the choice to postpone payment of salaries and pensions was made because of the unstable financial situation in the State arising from the outbreak of Covid-19. It further stated that the State had behaved responsibly and that there was no justification for subjecting it to the burden of paying interest. In 2021, the Supreme Court changed the interest rate from 12 per cent to six per cent.

