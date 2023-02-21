Home States Telangana

SUV runs over two kids, one of them critical

The video took the internet by storm, triggering discussions among the netizens on how to make the parking spaces in apartment buildings safer for children.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old boy was seriously injured after an SUV car ran over him and his friend, who escaped with minor injuries, while they were playing in the open community space of an apartment building in the Chitrapuri area.

The incident took place on Saturday. The injured boy was rushed to KIMS Hospital. His condition continues to be critical.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which surfaced on social media on Monday, shows a white SUV car coming out of the parking space of the building and taking a sharp left turn where three boys were playing. The car runs over two of them.

Speaking to TNIE, Raidurgam police sub-inspector B Satish said that the accused driver was identified as Venkatesh. “He drove negligently without paying attention to the children who were playing right in front of the car. A case under IPC Section 337 has been filed against the driver,” police said.

