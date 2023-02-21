Home States Telangana

Telangana HC to hear power utilities’ claims on Centre’s ‘bias’

The senior counsel contended that APGENCOs stopped supplying electricity to Telangana after the creation of the new State.

Published: 21st February 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Before the Telangana High Court, the Telangana State Power Utility Companies have alleged that the Union government has discriminated against them in the matter of payments between them and the AP Power Utility businesses. TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL were represented by senior Supreme Court counsel Vaidyanathan.

The arguments in the petitions filed by TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL, which contested the Union government order dated August 29,2022 directing them to pay approximately Rs 6757 crore to the AP Power Discoms in respect of dues from June 2 2014 to June 10, 2017, were heard by the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji.

The senior counsel contended that APGENCOs stopped supplying electricity to Telangana after the creation of the new State. The court postponed the argument until March 14.

