Telangana school principal suspended for beating up students

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Girls Residential School principal Naseema Begum has been suspended for allegedly beating up several students of Class X for demanding preparation of food as per the menu guidelines of the State government.

Based on the report submitted by Gurukulams regional coordinator G Jyothi, BC Welfare Residential Educational Society Secretary D Mallaih suspended Naseema Begum on Monday and appointed G Nirosha of Bellampalli as principal of the school. Naseema Begum was instructed not to leave the headquarters without permission of the BCWRES secretary.

As many as 800 girls are studying in the residential school located at Madhira mandal headquarters. Several students alleged that the food menu was not implemented and they were beaten up when they raised their voice against the violation. This issue came to light when some media persons went to the school. The students showed injury marks to the reporters. Denying the allegations, Naseema Begum said that she had punished the students for not paying attention to their studies.

Three of the students, Karisma, Spurthi and Ramya, suffered severe injuries and reported to Gurukulams regional coordinator Jyothi when she visited the school to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of high-handedness against Naseema.

According to allegations, the contractor is diluting the menu as he is forced to pay commission to certain political leaders and officials.

One of the students said that instead of five times a week, they are being served eggs only twice and mutton and chicken were out of the menu. As per the menu, the students should be served mutton and chicken twice a week, she said.

