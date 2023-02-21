VROs challenge the VRO Act in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of petitions filed in the Telangana High Court challenged the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Act for abolishing the VROs which the petitioners said amounted to the termination of their services. The petitioners contended that their removal was unconstitutional.

Telangana State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the government had the inherent power to abolish the posts.

He said that there was no substantive right on the part of an employee to challenge the abolition of the posts. The case is continued for hearing on March 9, 2023.

HYDERABAD: A group of petitions filed in the Telangana High Court challenged the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Act for abolishing the VROs which the petitioners said amounted to the termination of their services. The petitioners contended that their removal was unconstitutional. Telangana State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the government had the inherent power to abolish the posts. He said that there was no substantive right on the part of an employee to challenge the abolition of the posts. The case is continued for hearing on March 9, 2023.