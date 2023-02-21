Home States Telangana

VROs challenge the VRO Act in Telangana High Court

Telangana State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the government had the inherent power to abolish the posts.

Published: 21st February 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of petitions filed in the Telangana High Court challenged the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Act for abolishing the VROs which the petitioners said amounted to the termination of their services. The petitioners contended that their removal was unconstitutional.

Telangana State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the government had the inherent power to abolish the posts.

He said that there was no substantive right on the part of an employee to challenge the abolition of the posts. The case is continued for hearing on March 9, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Village Revenue Officer
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp