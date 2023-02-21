Youth Cong leader Thota Pavan hospitalised after brutal attack

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Youth Congress leader Thota Pavan Kumar suffered grievous injuries after he was attacked, allegedly by the BRS workers, at a public meeting addressed by TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Pavan, who was found in a pool of blood by his party colleagues and parents, was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital. Doctors said that Pavan has suffered severe head and stomach injuries, but his condition is stable.

According to sources, the BRS workers brutally attacked Pavan as they took objection to him displaying flexis on top of a building with ‘derogatory words like ‘Daddamma Dasyam’ against Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

After being approached by Pavan’s parents, Hanamkonda police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. They also collected the CCTV footage from the area. As the news spread, Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy and hundreds of Congress workers reached the hospital and staged a protest, demanding action against MLA Vinay Bhaskar.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajender Reddy alleged that Vinay Bhaskar was behind the attack on Pavan. “We are demanding that police immediately arrest Vinay Bhaskar,” he said.

Meanwhile, additional police forces were deployed at the hospital to prevent any untoward incidents.

When contacted by TNIE, Hanamkonda ACP V Kiran Kumar said: “We have started an investigation. Our teams are trying to collect all details, including the CCTV footage from the locality.”

CONG ‘CHARGES’ VINAY BHASKAR WITH CORRUPTION

Hanamkonda: Congress released a “local chargesheet” against Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar on Monday, the day TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’ passed through the constituency. As per the chargesheet, Warangal West MLA Vinay Bhaskar and his loyalists illegally acquired lands in Waddepally, Prashanth Nagar, Hanamkonda, Kazipet and Gopalapuram areas.

The chargesheet alleged that the MLA’s brother Vijay Bhaskar was involved in “settlements” with his support. It alleged that the MLA has partnered with a private hospital and collecting huge sums of money in the form of bills from patients. It also pointed out that the MLA had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people. There have been no significant efforts on his part to develop Hanamkonda, the chargesheet said.

