1 dies, 9 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Maddur

As more people started showing similar symptoms, they all got admitted to different hospitals in Maddur and Mahbubnagar.

Published: 22nd February 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 Anitha

NARAYANPET: A 16-year-old girl died and nine others took ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water from a hand-pump-fitted borehole in the Boingheri area of at Mominapur village in Maddur mandal on Monday night.

Anitha was admitted to Narayanpet Area Hospital after she complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on Monday night. She passed away while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning.

As more people started showing similar symptoms, they all got admitted to different hospitals in Maddur and Mahbubnagar. Narayanpet DMHO Dr Ram Mohan Rao and ZPTC Raghupathi Reddy visited the village to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, officials collected water samples in the village for testing, the results of which were still awaited.

