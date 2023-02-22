Bandi: Why no State honour for Sayanna?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of discriminating against people’s representatives with regard to State honours in the event of their demise, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday demanded to know why Cantonment MLA G Sayanna was treated differently. In a statement, he pointed out that Sayanna was a Dalit.

“Even the grandson of the Nizam was accorded full State honours during his last rites, but a Dalit leader who was a five-time MLA was not given that honour,” he said, terming it “unforgivable”.Sanjay reminded that the honour was accorded to former MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, former home minister Naini Narasimha Reddy, former MP M Satyanarayana Rao and film actors like Nandamuri Harikrishna, but not Sayanna.

‘Reinstate suspended language pandits’

Meanwhile, condemning the suspension of three language pandits for demanding promotions pending for the past 22 years, Sanjay demanded the Chief Minister fulfil his promise made during the World Telugu Conference that eligible language pandits will be promoted.In a letter to the CM, Sanjay said that it was unfortunate that the suspension orders were issued on International Mother Language Day observed on February 21.

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of discriminating against people’s representatives with regard to State honours in the event of their demise, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday demanded to know why Cantonment MLA G Sayanna was treated differently. In a statement, he pointed out that Sayanna was a Dalit. “Even the grandson of the Nizam was accorded full State honours during his last rites, but a Dalit leader who was a five-time MLA was not given that honour,” he said, terming it “unforgivable”.Sanjay reminded that the honour was accorded to former MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, former home minister Naini Narasimha Reddy, former MP M Satyanarayana Rao and film actors like Nandamuri Harikrishna, but not Sayanna. ‘Reinstate suspended language pandits’ Meanwhile, condemning the suspension of three language pandits for demanding promotions pending for the past 22 years, Sanjay demanded the Chief Minister fulfil his promise made during the World Telugu Conference that eligible language pandits will be promoted.In a letter to the CM, Sanjay said that it was unfortunate that the suspension orders were issued on International Mother Language Day observed on February 21.