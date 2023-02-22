BJP links violent incidents in Tandur segment to BRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Politics in Tandur Assembly constituency has taken a bloody turn after the death of a BJP worker in an alleged hit-and-run case on February 5, and an attack on Monday night. BJP leaders suspect the hand of Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in both cases.

According to BJP leader and former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who has been actively pursuing both cases, there has been a pattern of violent intimidation and political vengeance seen in both incidents, which he alleged, was being unleashed by Rohith Reddy against his adversaries.

Vishweshwar Reddy told TNIE that Murali Krishna Goud, once a close confidante of Rohith Reddy, had parted ways and joined the BJP, which allegedly angered the MLA.“They not only lodged a false SC/ST Atrocities case against him, but also beat up his political friends. They orchestrated a clash between SC Christians and Shiva devotees in deeksha, framing Murali in a case related to an attack on the accused in that case who was given protection inside the Yalal police station,” Vishweshwar Reddy said. Those involved in the attack on the police station were sent to Parigi sub-jail. A few days later, Murali was also lodged in the same jail.

On February 5, two days after Murali was jailed, an unidentified vehicle rammed the bike being driven by Kuruva Balraj, the driver of Murali, said Vishweshwar Reddy.“Initially, the police tried to write the case off saying that his bike skidded on the road. There was neither sand, pothole, nor any curvature on the road. He was admitted to NIMS where he died five days later. After we proved that the bike was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, they registered an FIR. Now, the police are saying he was driving in a drunken state,” he alleged.

If that wasn’t enough, Murali was released on bail, and on Monday night a mob of his political adversaries attacked his residence in an attempt to murder him, claims Vishweshwar Reddy.“We sought police protection for Murali and the SP has assured it. But this form of political violence fueled by an MLA is unacceptable and condemnable by all irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.

