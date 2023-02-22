BRS, MIM attacking street-corner meetings: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State leadership has alleged that BRS workers have been resorting to attacks to obstruct saffron party leaders from conducting street-corner meetings as part of “Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa” campaign.

According to BJP vice-president and in-charge of the campaign Kasam Venkateshwarlu, BRS and MIM workers have resorted to attacks on the meeting venues, unable to digest the fact that the meetings have been receiving good responses. He said that more than 6,000 meetings were held across the State till Tuesday.

Venkateshwarlu told TNIE that attacks on street-corner meetings took place in Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s constituency Banswada, Mahabubabad, Bodhan, Sattupalli and the Old City of Hyderabad.

Asserting that BJP workers will not be cowed down by such attacks, Venkateshwarlu said that the party will reach its target of 11,000 street-corner meetings by February 25.

Erstwhile Warangal district stood on top with 1,180 meetings, and Hyderabad has seen 360, the least. In erstwhile Rangareddy district, 1,100 meetings were held, 370 in erstwhile Khammam. Among the 870 meetings targeted to be held in the erstwhile Adilabad district, 520 meetings have been held till now.

HYDERABAD: The BJP State leadership has alleged that BRS workers have been resorting to attacks to obstruct saffron party leaders from conducting street-corner meetings as part of “Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa” campaign. According to BJP vice-president and in-charge of the campaign Kasam Venkateshwarlu, BRS and MIM workers have resorted to attacks on the meeting venues, unable to digest the fact that the meetings have been receiving good responses. He said that more than 6,000 meetings were held across the State till Tuesday. Venkateshwarlu told TNIE that attacks on street-corner meetings took place in Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s constituency Banswada, Mahabubabad, Bodhan, Sattupalli and the Old City of Hyderabad. Asserting that BJP workers will not be cowed down by such attacks, Venkateshwarlu said that the party will reach its target of 11,000 street-corner meetings by February 25. Erstwhile Warangal district stood on top with 1,180 meetings, and Hyderabad has seen 360, the least. In erstwhile Rangareddy district, 1,100 meetings were held, 370 in erstwhile Khammam. Among the 870 meetings targeted to be held in the erstwhile Adilabad district, 520 meetings have been held till now.