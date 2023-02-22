Home States Telangana

BRS to back MIM in Local Authorities MLC poll

Green party picks Mirza Rahmath Baig in place of Amin-ul-Hasan Jafri for election to be held, if required, on March 13

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the pink party would support the AIMIM candidate in Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency for the Legislative Council. Soon after the BRS chief announced his support, the MIM cleared the candidature of Mirza Rahmath Baig for the seat.

Rao said that following a request by the AIMIM to support its candidate in the election, BRS senior leaders were consulted and a decision was taken to offer full support to the MIM candidate in the biennial elections to Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency. Immediately after the BRS announced its support, MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “We thank @TelanganaCMO for supporting our candidate for MLC elections. Inshallah, the people of Telangana & the country will bless CM sahab for his inclusive & visionary leadership (sic)”.

Later, Owaisi, in another tweet, announced the party candidate. “Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig @_MirzaRahmath will be @aimim_national’s MLC candidate. I’d also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we’ll continue to benefit from his experience & wisdom in future too”.

Jafri’s term ends in May and the election, if required, will be held along with MLC Teachers’ Constituency (Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar) on March 13 and the votes would be counted on March 16. BRS has declared Katepalli Janardhan Reddy as its candidate for the Teachers’ MLC election.

Incidentally, Rahmath Baig had secured third place in the 2018 Assembly election from Rajendranagar constituency as the party’s candidate, receiving 46,547 votes and capturing 19% share. Baig, who has been a loyal member of MIM, has been known to be the personal car driver of a MIM legislator.

His election affidavit filed in the 2018 Assembly election shows his total assets as Rs 3,75,407, with no immovable properties. His affidavit shows that he pursued his Class VII at Lilly Flower School at Narsingi in 1990.

