Custodial torture death: Telangana HC notice to govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home, DGP and the Superintendent of Police, Medak district, directing them to file their replies by March 14 in the suo moto writ petition pertaining to the death of Md Qadeer, a daily-wage worker, due to alleged torture in the Medak town police station on February 17.

The high court has treated the report published in TNIE on the death of Qadeer as a suo moto petition. Qadeer was taken into custody on January 27 for his alleged involvement in a chain snatching case.J Ramchandra Rao, Additional Advocate General (AAG), representing the State, informed the court that the incident had occurred 14 days after Md Qadeer appeared before a magistrate.

After hearing the AAG’s contention, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan referred to the claim of Qadeer’s widow that her husband had died while undergoing treatment for the injuries he sustained in police custody and directed the government to reply to the notices.

