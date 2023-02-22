Justice league

By Express News Service

Custodial torture victim Qadeer’s wife moves High Court for justice

Siddeshwari, the wife of Md Qadeer, who allegedly subjected to custodial torture by the Medak police that eventually led to his death, filed a lunch motion writ petition before the High Court of Telangana on Tuesday.

In her petition, Siddeshwari urged the court to order the State government to form a Special Investigation Team to look into her husband’s brutal torture, pay her Rs 50 lakh as compensation, and order the Superintendent of Police, Medak, to freeze the CCTV footage of the police subjecting Qadeer to third-degree torture.

A Santosh Kumar, Special Government Pleader (SGP) informed Justice B Vijaysen Reddy that a bench presided by the Chief Justice had taken suo moto notice of the case and had sent notices to the government and police officers seeking their responses by March 14, 2023.After hearing the SGP’s arguments, Justice Reddy directed the Registry to tag the suo moto writ petition with Siddeshwari’s writ petition before the Chief Justice’s court for further review.

No coercive steps against Telangana Galam organisers, orders HC

Judge B Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday directed the Telangana police not to file any further FIRs against the administrators and content providers of the Facebook page “Telangana Galam” until further instructions.

During the hearing, the court questioned the GP for Home, Roopender, as to why the police were filing FIRs against the administrators of the Facebook page when the material is the same.

These administrators of the Facebook page have been the subject of three FIRs filed by the police, one each in Ramgopalpet, Market PS, and CCS Cyber Crime in Hyderabad. Justice Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Mallu Ravi, former MP and senior vice president of the Congress in Telangana, and four others including Sunil Kanugolu, who is in charge of the creativity team. All of these videos and memes paint a negative picture of the BRS government.

Stating that the videos posted on the Facebook page do not contain any offensive material, CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the content creators, all of whom are professionals hired by Mallu Ravi, were being frequently called to the police station. “Despite their claims, the complainants are not actually members of the BRS,” he said.

Senior counsel further contended that the police registered multiple cases against the organisers of the Congress war room and “Telangana Galam” with ulterior motive as the complaints were filed by bogus individuals at the behest of the BRS. “As the petitioner apprehends harassment by police in the above cases in the name of investigation, they seek a direction to the police to furnish information on the number of cases which are registered and also seek a stay on the FIRs and stay on further investigation,” senior counsel said.

