Mahabubabad farmer, son electrocuted in agricultural field

MAHABUBABAD: A farmer and his son died due to electrocution in their agricultural field in Dumula thanda in Chinnaguduru mandal of Mahabubababd district on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Aagothu CV, 55, and his son Aagothu Kiran, 36. Other farmers who noticed Aagothu and his son lying in an unconscious state in the fields informed their family members and the local police.

According to Chinnaguduru Sub Inspector (SI) B Ravi, the man and his son were electrocuted while they were on their way to the pump room to switch on the pump set.

First, it was Aagothu who first came in contact with a live electric wire laid as a trap to kill monkeys. Noticing his father convulsing due to shock, Kiran went to his rescue but he too was electrocuted. Both of them died on the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 174 CRPC (unnatural death) and the bodies were sent to Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital for autopsy.

