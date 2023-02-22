Minister KTR expects BioAsia to bring huge investments to Hyderabad city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is expected to attract huge investments from marquee companies in health, pharma and life sciences sector when it hosts the BioAsia 2023 from February 24 to 26. The 20th edition of the healthcare and life sciences event, organised by the State government, will feature prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates, and explore the theme -- Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: "Over a span of 19 editions, this forum has attracted investments of over `3 billion (`25,000 crores). Through this 20th edition, more such investments would be made in Hyderabad."

BioAsia is an annual international event focused on life sciences, biotechnology, pharma, med tech and health tech sectors. Over the years, the event has gained significant stature and prestige as it witnesses the participation of more than 2,000 global leaders from over 50 countries every year.

“In the past 19 editions, over 250 letters of intent, bilateral cooperation agreements, MoUs and 30 plus knowledge papers and policy recommendations were made. Every year, BioAsia strengthens the pharma and life sciences sectors in Hyderabad, which is one such important hub in the world,” he added.

In the previous editions, countries like Switzerland, Norway, Thailand, Korea, Argentina, Spain, UK, Germany and South Africa have participated with large ministerial and industrial delegations. The event has benefited immensely from its participants of scientific and business excellence, including Nobel Laureates, Food Laureates, Lasker Awardees, Breakthrough Prize winners and global industry leaders from more than 100 countries in the past 19 years.

Genome Valley Excellence Award for Prof Langer

One of the highlights of BioAsia has been the conferment of the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award. The award was instituted in 2004 to celebrate individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the sector. This year the award will be presented to Prof Robert Langer for his immense contribution to research on mRNA technology.

