Octogenarian falls into well, rescued after hour-long operation

KARIMNAGAR: A 80-year-old woman who slipped and fell into a 50-foot-deep well at Sanjeev Nagar in Manakondur mandal headquarters was rescued by the Fire & Rescue Services personnel on Tuesday. Undeti Madhunamma accidently fell into the well early in the morning. Her family members immediately called up the Fire & Rescue department officials, who rushed to the spot and saved the octogenarian after an hour-long rescue operation.

A Fire & Rescue Services department official carries Madhuramma after rescuing her from a well at Manakondur in Karimnagar district on Tuesday

Speaking to the media, District Fire Officer Thagaram Venkanna said: “Immediately after receiving the call from Madhunamma’s son Ravinder, the Manakondur Fire and Rescue unit rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents and using ropes, the team managed to rescue the woman. It was a difficult operation as it was a narrow well. The team first lowered one of their colleagues into the well. He tied the ropes in the shape of a chair around the woman. The others pulled her out of the well.”

