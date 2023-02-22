Police unearth explosive material in Mulugu forest

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A special police party on Tuesday unearthed explosives (IEDs) planted in the reserve forest near Pamunuru village of Venkatapuram mandal.The Venkatapuram police suspect that the beer bottle filled with gun powder and bolts packed in a copper foil, and two-metre length of electric wire attached to them were planted by Maoists. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the explosives.

As per the confirmed information, IEDs was planted on the instructions of top leaders of the government-banned Maoist party. The banned CPI (Maoist) leaders Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar Koyada Sambayya, Kankanala Raji Reddy, Venkanna, Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Muchaki Ungal alias Raghu alias Sudhakar, Karam Bhudri alias Reeta, Shyamala Dhule alias Shyamala, Kunjam Iduma alias Mahender and others were suspected to be behind the planting of the explosives to kill police officials visiting the area for combing operations.

Eturunagram ASP Sirisetti Sankeerth said that following a tip-off, Venkatapuram CI K Sivaprasad and SI G Tirupathi along with a special party from Mulugu, CRPF 39 (F) Batallion officers and BD team found the explosives in the forest. The electric wire lying on the road led the police to the explosives-filled beer bottle in the forest.

MULUGU: A special police party on Tuesday unearthed explosives (IEDs) planted in the reserve forest near Pamunuru village of Venkatapuram mandal.The Venkatapuram police suspect that the beer bottle filled with gun powder and bolts packed in a copper foil, and two-metre length of electric wire attached to them were planted by Maoists. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the explosives. As per the confirmed information, IEDs was planted on the instructions of top leaders of the government-banned Maoist party. The banned CPI (Maoist) leaders Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar Koyada Sambayya, Kankanala Raji Reddy, Venkanna, Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Muchaki Ungal alias Raghu alias Sudhakar, Karam Bhudri alias Reeta, Shyamala Dhule alias Shyamala, Kunjam Iduma alias Mahender and others were suspected to be behind the planting of the explosives to kill police officials visiting the area for combing operations. Eturunagram ASP Sirisetti Sankeerth said that following a tip-off, Venkatapuram CI K Sivaprasad and SI G Tirupathi along with a special party from Mulugu, CRPF 39 (F) Batallion officers and BD team found the explosives in the forest. The electric wire lying on the road led the police to the explosives-filled beer bottle in the forest.