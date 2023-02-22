Revanth blames Dasyam for brutal attack on Thota Pavan

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded the Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) to register a case against Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and his loyalists for the brutal attack on NSUI leader and Hanamkonda Congress vice-president Thota Pavan on Monday.

Revanth, after visiting Pavan in a private hospital where he is under treatment, gave a call for state-wide protests by Congress workers. He asked them to burn effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and submit memoranda to the Ambedkar statues across the State, denouncing the physical attacks by BRS workers.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, Revanth alleged that Vinay Bhaskar and his “ganja batch” were responsible for the attack and demanded their immediate arrest.Later he met Warangal CP AV Ranganath with former Union minister Balaram Naik and former MP Sircilla Rajaiah and lodged a complaint against the MLA and his “ganja batch.”

Revanth said that for the last nine years, Vinay Bhaskar had been looting the people in the constituency. “Unsettled by the success of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in the constituency, the MLA and his gang conspired to eliminate Pavan. That’s why they singled him out and attacked him mercilessly,” he said.

Pavan is out of danger but has sustained very critical injuries, the TPCC chief said. He said it was shameful that the police were not upholding the law and instead were protecting the interests of BRS workers, for which they would have to pay a price when Congress comes to power. “The attack was not on Pavan but on the Congress. It is on Revanth Reddy’s yatra,” he said.

Youth Congress protests

Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists attempted to lay siege to State police headquarters in protest against the attack on Pavan in Warangal. They were detained and shifted to nearby police stations.The Youth

Congress activists also burnt an effigy of Vinay Baskar and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Elsewhere, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on Pavan.

