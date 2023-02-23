Home States Telangana

Authorities remain tight-lipped over assault on students

An eerie silence was observed in the school and students were seen looking at us from their classroom windows.

Published: 23rd February 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment, School sexual assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Following reports of over 30 Class X students being subjected to corporal punishment at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC welfare girls’ residential school in Madhira, attempts to identify the reason behind the shocking act by the principal were initially met with stiff resistance.While outsiders were not allowed inside the campus, and staff and the new principal were not willing to talk on record. Even some of the girls were tight-lipped about the incident.

While one reason cited was the demand by the students for preparation of food as per the menu set by the State government, it appears that Naseema Begum, the principal who has now been suspended, might have taken matters into her own hands as she was frustrated by the low marks scored by 34 of the 69 Class X students in the internal examinations. According to sources, Naseema was under pressure from higher officials to maintain a perfect pass percentage this year too.

Team TNIE was allowed to enter the school premises but on the condition of leaving behind any mobile phones. An eerie silence was observed in the school and students were seen looking at us from their classroom windows.

The new principal, G Nirosha, who was appointed on Monday, said that the school is now running smoothly and the menu is being implemented as per the guidelines of the government. She said the former principal might have been aggressive against the students for scoring poor marks.

TNIE was able to talk to three students on the campus who had sustained severe injuries in the attack. Boda Ramya, daughter of a marginal farmer in Papatpalli village, said that the former principal remained moody most of the time. “I scored 13 out of 20 marks in an internal Math exam. On the day of the incident, she (Nassema) started bashing us one after the other as she was annoyed because almost 34 out of 69 students had performed poorly,” she added.

Another student, Jakkula Spurthi, a mason’s daughter and a resident of Ravinutala village, said she was beaten up for scoring 14 marks in the Math exam. Shaik Karisma, a native of Khammam who belongs to a labourer’s family, too had faced the same for scoring 11 out of 20 marks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corporal punishment Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana govt
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp