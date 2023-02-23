Impose GST on boys with long hair, demands teacher

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Demanding the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on male students with long hair, a government schoolteacher from Sultanabad mandal wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. The letter has become viral on social media platforms. The teacher concerned, Thaniparti Tirupathi Rao, popularly known as SMS Tirupathi Rao, teaches Mathematics at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Poosala.

‘Unruly students’

A former Telangana activist, Tirupathi is a strict disciplinarian and has been frustrated by teenage boys turning up to school in unkempt hairstyles, which are also often long.“I have tried telling students to get a proper haircut. However, they don’t listen to me. If you impose taxes on keeping long hair, maybe they will come to school in a proper manner,” he wrote.

‘Will help bring discipline’

He also mentioned that the students were overjoyed with the recent decision to reduce the GST rates on sharpeners. He said the imposition of tax on students with long hair will help ensure a sense of decorum and discipline in school.

