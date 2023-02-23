KTR launches Welspun’s textile unit in Rangareddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A global conglomerate, Welspun Group, on Wednesday announced that it would set up an IT/ITeS centre in Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district. Group chairman, Balkrishan Goenka, announced the company’s decision in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of Welspun India Limited’s advanced textiles facility in Chandanvelly on Wednesday.

Mentioning that Welspun is already operating in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the IT/ ITES sector, Balkrishan said the company has decided to set up their IT centre in their industrial premises in Chandanvelly.

Rama Rao lauded the Welspun Group and Goenka for their decision to set up an IT/ITeS centre in Telangana. He said that Welspun’s decision would strengthen the State government’s goal of expanding IT to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. With the establishment of Welspun Group’s IT centre, the need of the local people to have IT companies in their region would also be fulfilled, the minister said, adding that about 1,200 local youth would get jobs as well. Rama Rao hoped that more small- and medium-level companies follow Welspun and set up IT centres in this area.

Earlier, Rama Rao inaugurated Welspun’s advanced textile facility in Chandanvelly. The facility has been launched under its subsidiary WAMIL (Welspun Advanced Material India Limited). With an investment of Rs 500 crore, this facility is Welspun’s second investment in the same area after setting up a flooring facility valued at Rs 1,500 crore two years ago. The plant will manufacture spunlace, which is used in hygiene and family care, among others. The new unit will also support the group’s new vision of ‘Har Ghar Se Har Dil Tak Welspun’, under which the group wants to reach and improve the lives of end-consumers with the help of their initiatives.

Goenka said the company would invest an additional Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in the coming five to six years. Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that the erstwhile Rangareddy district would get plenty of water once the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme is completed. He said due to cases pending in the tribunal, the project has been delayed. “The State government will project as it has completed the Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha,” he added. He also assured people that a road from the airport to Chandanvelly would be laid shortly.

HYDERABAD: A global conglomerate, Welspun Group, on Wednesday announced that it would set up an IT/ITeS centre in Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district. Group chairman, Balkrishan Goenka, announced the company’s decision in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of Welspun India Limited’s advanced textiles facility in Chandanvelly on Wednesday. Mentioning that Welspun is already operating in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the IT/ ITES sector, Balkrishan said the company has decided to set up their IT centre in their industrial premises in Chandanvelly. Rama Rao lauded the Welspun Group and Goenka for their decision to set up an IT/ITeS centre in Telangana. He said that Welspun’s decision would strengthen the State government’s goal of expanding IT to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. With the establishment of Welspun Group’s IT centre, the need of the local people to have IT companies in their region would also be fulfilled, the minister said, adding that about 1,200 local youth would get jobs as well. Rama Rao hoped that more small- and medium-level companies follow Welspun and set up IT centres in this area. Earlier, Rama Rao inaugurated Welspun’s advanced textile facility in Chandanvelly. The facility has been launched under its subsidiary WAMIL (Welspun Advanced Material India Limited). With an investment of Rs 500 crore, this facility is Welspun’s second investment in the same area after setting up a flooring facility valued at Rs 1,500 crore two years ago. The plant will manufacture spunlace, which is used in hygiene and family care, among others. The new unit will also support the group’s new vision of ‘Har Ghar Se Har Dil Tak Welspun’, under which the group wants to reach and improve the lives of end-consumers with the help of their initiatives. Goenka said the company would invest an additional Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in the coming five to six years. Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that the erstwhile Rangareddy district would get plenty of water once the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme is completed. He said due to cases pending in the tribunal, the project has been delayed. “The State government will project as it has completed the Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha,” he added. He also assured people that a road from the airport to Chandanvelly would be laid shortly.