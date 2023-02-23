Law and order has gone for a toss in Telangana, claims Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that dogs were mauling kids and BRS’ goons killing people under BRS rule, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that the pink party has become the address for murders, rape, land grabbing and sale of drugs.

Addressing the media after meeting Tandur BJP worker Murali Krishna Goud and his family members, who were attacked allegedly by a mob of BRS workers on Monday, Sanjay said that the police not taking action on the attackers but instead saying that even they are not spared from attacks, was reflective of the prevailing law and order situation.

Condemning the attack on Murali’s house when his family members were present, Sanjay questioned the attackers whether their own family members would have authorised such an act of cowardice.“There is criticism and counter-criticism in politics. Those who have sense do understand this. Selfish people won’t. Family members can’t be dragged into politics. If they have guts they should fight with the leaders, but they consumed drugs and alcohol to attack a family,” Sanjay alleged.

He implored policemen to remember the valour and courage of their colleagues who fearlessly faced Naxal bullets during counterinsurgency operations. “Police officers in this constituency are helpless. Looking at this, criminals have become fearless and have been making merry with the blessings of BRS leaders. People will gain confidence in police only if action is initiated against such inefficient police personnel,” Sanjay opined. Asking why there was no inquiry into the hit-and-run death of Murali’s driver Balraj, he wondered how the police could say that he was driving drunk.

Urging the DGP to respond and see that attempt-to-murder cases are booked against the attackers, Sanjay said that the days of BRS and its goons were limited. Responding to medical PG student Preethi’s suicide attempt due to harassment by a senior student, he said that even in Yalal mandal a girl student was raped and murdered, and such incidents have become common in the State.

He claimed that Cantonment MLA G Sayanna’s last rites were not held with State honours because he wasn’t in favour of TRS working president KT Rama Rao as the next chief minister, and wanted a Telangana activist to be in that place.

