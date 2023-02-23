Mominapur residents drank borewell water as piped water smelt bad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of 16-year-old Anitha Boina and the hospitalisation of eight others in Mominapur village of Maddur mandal on Tuesday after consuming contaminated water was a tragedy waiting to happen. As the village has not been receiving clean drinking water, the residents have been forced to drink water from borewells. Many villagers have been purchasing water at a cost of Rs 10 per can.

Locals said Mission Bhagiratha water does not smell good and is yellowish in colour. The water is treated at the plant located at Koilsagar, the main source of drinking water in the area. However, experts argue that since it is not flowing water, in case the water is drawn from dead storage, even treatment at the plant doesn’t help much. Residents claim that this has been an ongoing problem for years, and no solution has been found by the authorities. As a result, the villagers have been using Mission Bhagiratha water for washing clothes and other household purposes, but not for drinking.

“The contamination occurred in Boingheri locality due to an open sewage drain located right beside the borewell, allowing sewage to seep into the borewell and contaminate the water. This resulted in the death of one individual and the hospitalisation of eight others who consumed water from that borewell,” said Raju, a youngster from the village.

Health officials have collected water samples from the borewell for testing, and results are currently being awaited. The individuals who were hospitalised are known to be out of danger and are recovering. The district medical and health officer was not available for comment at the time of reporting.

