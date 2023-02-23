Home States Telangana

Mominapur residents drank borewell water as piped water smelt bad

Health officials have collected water samples from the borewell for testing, and results are currently being awaited.

Published: 23rd February 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to collect drinking water from a borewell of a temple complex in Ahmedabad.

Image for representation purpose. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of 16-year-old Anitha Boina and the hospitalisation of eight others in Mominapur village of Maddur mandal on Tuesday after consuming contaminated water was a tragedy waiting to happen. As the village has not been receiving clean drinking water, the residents have been forced to drink water from borewells. Many villagers have been purchasing water at a cost of Rs 10 per can.

Locals said Mission Bhagiratha water does not smell good and is yellowish in colour. The water is treated at the plant located at Koilsagar, the main source of drinking water in the area. However, experts argue that since it is not flowing water, in case the water is drawn from dead storage, even treatment at the plant doesn’t help much. Residents claim that this has been an ongoing problem for years, and no solution has been found by the authorities. As a result, the villagers have been using Mission Bhagiratha water for washing clothes and other household purposes, but not for drinking.

“The contamination occurred in Boingheri locality due to an open sewage drain located right beside the borewell, allowing sewage to seep into the borewell and contaminate the water. This resulted in the death of one individual and the hospitalisation of eight others who consumed water from that borewell,” said Raju, a youngster from the village.

Health officials have collected water samples from the borewell for testing, and results are currently being awaited. The individuals who were hospitalised are known to be out of danger and are recovering. The district medical and health officer was not available for comment at the time of reporting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
contaminated water Mominapur village borewell
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp