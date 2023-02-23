Nalgonda residents fume after Telangana govt invites applications for 2BHKs again

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a move that has invited the resentment of citizens, the government has invited applications for the allotment of double-bedroom houses in Nalgonda for the second time. Opposition leaders have also criticised the move saying it’s a transparent attempt to woo voters.

As many as 560 2BHK units were built on three acres of land near the Collector’s office in 2018. Before the Assembly polls in December 2018, the government had invited applications and received around 25,000 responses. However, officials, at that time, announced that the units will be allotted on a ‘lottery basis’ along with the 2BHKs on Gollaguda and Devarakonda roads. However, those projects are still ongoing and since the elections are just a few months away, the government is inviting applications again, residents claimed.

Speaking to TNIE, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madagoni Srinivas Goud termed the move ‘an election stunt’. Inviting applications for units completed six years ago for the second time is an indication that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has understood that it’s going to lose the upcoming elections, he added.

“People are noticing the drama that is being enacted by BRS leaders,” he remarked. If the government is sincere, it should complete the construction of all pending units and allot the houses to beneficiaries soon, he added.

Municipal commissioner K Ramana Chary said the applications can be submitted until February 26 in any of the 12 centres set up across the town. Nalgonda RDO Jayachandra Reddy said that 12 teams have been constituted for enquiries regarding the applications.

