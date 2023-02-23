Home States Telangana

SCR spends Rs 6 lakh to revive 200-year-old stepwell, hopes to save Rs 5 lakh per month

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the initiative undertaken by Hyderabad Division and ZRTI for revival of the heritage stepwell.

Published: 23rd February 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:27 AM

A view of the 200-year-old stepwell located at the Zonal Railway Training Institute, Secunderabad that was revived by the South Central Railway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway has rejuvenated a 200-year-old heritage well located at the Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Moula Ali, in tune with the emphasis laid by the Railways Ministry on the conservation of water and revival of water bodies. The well has been catering to the requirements of the ZRTI for over five decades. The project was undertaken at a cost of Rs 6 lakh and is expected to generate substantial savings of around Rs 5 lakh per month.

The heritage well, which has a depth of about 50 feet, is yielding one lakh litres of water per day and catering to the water needs of the ZRTI, Supervisors Training Centre (STC) and Territorial Camp (TA) office in the area. Rainwater harvesting pits have also been provided in the surrounding areas which will help reduce rainwater runoff and facilitate conservation.

The well has been covered with nylon mesh to prevent falling of leaves or other material into the water. While pumping the water, manual chlorination is being done. Maintenance and cleaning of the heritage well is being undertaken on a regular basis. Beautification of the heritage well has been undertaken with fresh painting and decorative LED lighting.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the initiative undertaken by Hyderabad Division and ZRTI for revival of the heritage stepwell. He stated that the SCR is committed to environmental conservation and is continuously implementing several green initiatives and ecofriendly plans of action. Jain said that the revived heritage well will adequately serve all the domestic water requirements of ZRTI and also the surrounding offices (STC and TA Camp).

Historically significant

The water body is said to be a 200-year-old open well provided with steps. The well has got historic significance during the pre-Independence era. Sir Mir Turab Ali Khan, Salar Jung-I (1829-1883) used the well for irrigation of mango gardens. Post Independence, the well was inherited by SCR in its formation year 1966.

